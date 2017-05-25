Twenty-One High School Students Each Awarded $1000 Scholarships by CDAR

The California Desert Association of REALTORS has awarded a total of $21,000 in academic scholarships to 21 high school seniors from public Coachella Valley High Schools at it Annual Scholarship Breakfast. For more than 3 decades, CDAR has rewarded bright, inspiring young people who want to further their education.

For the second time, in two years, some scholarship winners were planning to further their education at College of the Desert, trade schools or educational academies rather than attend a four year university, according to Emily DiSimmone, Scholarship Committee co-chair.

"Thank you to all our REALTORS and Affiliate members who have helped to make our scholarship breakfast presentation one of the most heartfelt events of the year," she said. "With your help, we could present scholarships to 21 of our high school students. I was honored and humbled by the tenacity of these young men and women who have struggled so hard to improve themselves and make their community a better place to live."

The honored students were joined by 130 parents, relatives, and friends along with REALTORS and real estate associate members at Desert Horizons Country Club in Indian Wells.

The student, selected by the Scholarship Committee from hundreds of well qualified applicants, are:

San Jacinto High School – Alejandra Recendez

La Quinta High School – Nyssa Villarreal, Nicholas Conoway

Indio High School – Guadalupe Garcia-Flores, Dulce Rameriz

Cathedral City High School – Maria Helguera Munoz, Armando De Lara

Palm Springs High School – Annaya Rios Zubick, Cristina Munoz Orozco

Desert Hot Springs High School – Ashley Eckert, Maria Contreras Rodarte

Shadow Hills High School – Kimberly Benitez, Andrew Esparza

Palm Desert High School – Ethane Decierdo, Jasmine Martinez

Coachella Valley High School – Anyssa Sanchez, Eduardo Rodriguez Perez

Desert Mirage High School – Roxanna Figueroa, Paola Centeno

Rancho Mirage High School – Alecea Lerma, LaRonjanae Curtis

The monies for the scholarships were raised from the recent Gregg D. Spierling Memorial Golf Tournament and other CDAR member social events like the Sock Hop.