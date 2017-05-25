Wig-Wearing Bank Robbery Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

A bald parolee suspected of robbing a Palm Springs bank at gunpoint while wearing a blonde wig pleaded not guilty today in Los
Angeles.
Story: Wig-Wearing Bandit Robs Palm Springs Bank at Gunpoint
Anthony Tyrone Mack, 39, of Palm Springs, allegedly robbed the Citibank branch at 1675 E. Palm Canyon Drive the morning of May 1, according to the U.S.
Attorney's Office. He was caught shortly afterward following a foot chase, police said.
The suspect shed the wig after running south out of the bank, police said. Officers used a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody around
11:20 a.m. near La Verne Way.
Story: Palm Springs Fire Department Investigating Suspicious Palm Tree Fires
Mack was recently arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation, according to jail records. He was released in that case on March 30 on $5,000 bail. Trial was scheduled for July 11 in Los Angeles federal court.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.