Wig-Wearing Bank Robbery Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

A bald parolee suspected of robbing a Palm Springs bank at gunpoint while wearing a blonde wig pleaded not guilty today in Los

Angeles.

Story: Wig-Wearing Bandit Robs Palm Springs Bank at Gunpoint

Anthony Tyrone Mack, 39, of Palm Springs, allegedly robbed the Citibank branch at 1675 E. Palm Canyon Drive the morning of May 1, according to the U.S.

Attorney's Office. He was caught shortly afterward following a foot chase, police said.

The suspect shed the wig after running south out of the bank, police said. Officers used a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody around

11:20 a.m. near La Verne Way.

Mack was recently arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation, according to jail records. He was released in that case on March 30 on $5,000 bail. Trial was scheduled for July 11 in Los Angeles federal court.