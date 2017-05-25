Cathedral City Becomes Sanctuary City

It was a close vote of 3 to 2, but Cathedral City leaders make a bold move Wednesday night, opposing the federal government by becoming a sanctuary city.

Cathedral City is now the first city in the Coachella Valley to become a sanctuary city.

It was a packed house at city council with people sitting outside waiting to get in and be heard with just about three hours of people saying they were for or against becoming a sanctuary city.

Immigration is a topic gripping our nation, and the meeting in Cathedral City shows just how divided opinions are here.

"Few selects of those people are undocumented people unfortunately, and they're just here to live and make their life better, and we want to give them that chance here in Cathedral City," said David Martin with Inland Congregation United for Change.

"I certainly have empathy for people living in fear. Fearful of their loved ones being deported, but we have laws for a reason, this country was built on legal immigration," said Coachella Valley resident, Greg Aratin.

The city itself is divided with the Cathedral City Police Officers Association speaking out against a sanctuary city designation.

"The police department here does not deport people, we actually work with them when they're victims of crimes, and the problem with this proclamation is that it will bring a subversive culture in to prey on those hardworking immigrants," said Nate Hanley with the Cathedral City Police Officers Association.

"There are clearly some undocumented members in the community, there are loved ones associated with them, children parents, and it's important for them to understand by calling us a sanctuary city, that we are in fact trying to support the community they live in," said Cathedral City Councilman Shelley Kaplan.

A sanctuary city means that a city basically limits their cooperation with the federal government over immigration law.

We also wanted to hear from people outside of the meeting.

Here's what some had to say:

"If have illegal aliens living in our country, they need to go home, we provide the ability for people to come to our country legally, they don't need to sneak in here," said George Stevens of Desert Hot Springs.

"Everybody just wants to make a living and support their family and I think everyone should be given the chance, I mean I was born here, and so glad I was, I don't have these problems, but I think everyone should be given an equal opportunity," said Rita Galaz of Rancho Mirage.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent out a memo providing a limited definition of sanctuary cities, and saying grants can be "tailored to promote a lawful system of immigration."

The city attorney says their designation wouldn't be in violation of that.