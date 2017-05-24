Missing Man's Father Not Losing Hope

A Palm Springs home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leading authorities to shut down local roadways as crews battled the blaze.
On May 16, 2017, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Marijuana Eradication Team (MET) served three search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation.
Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
