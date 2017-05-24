Fighting To Fight: Women in the Military, Part 2

Just as women were joining the Marine Corps Infantry for the first time in history a scandal rocked the institution – a Facebook group known as Marines United was busted for sharing nude photos of women in the Corps.

The scandal shows that some in the Corps have a problem with women, so while the rules to allow women to join the rank of men changed, Marine leaders forgot to fix the culture to allow those women to succeed. “I was appalled that it took this long I actually thought that everybody already knew and nobody cared,” said former Marine Cristine Starke.

Now a student at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, Starke can sympathize with the Marine’s United victims. When she was only 18 or 19 a picture of her in a bikini that she had sent to a boyfriend was circulated. Worried for her career, she never officially reported the incident. “I had been filled with all this knowledge at boot camp ‘oh don’t be that girl,’” said Starke.

In the five years she served as a linguist in the Corps, Starke also said she was consistently sexually harassed. Ky Hunter can relate.

Hunter is one of just 32 women who have ever served in the Corps as a Cobra Pilot – in the ten years she was in she flew attack missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. “The biggest issue about Marines United isn’t necessarily that it happened but that so many people knew about it and nobody really thought to say anything,” said Hunter.

Hunter believes sexualizing women has not just become the norm in the Corps, but it is almost encouraged. “When I was deployed in Iraq one of our larger gun and ammo manufacturers sent us calendars of scantily clad women with their firearms and ammo as a congratulations,” said Hunter.

Cheerleaders also performed their dance routines for the Marines in Afghanistan. “There is some intrinsic idea we have that in order for men to fight wars successfully they need to objectify and sexualize women,” said Hunter. She went on and said, “There was a time during one of my deployments the guys had put up a bunch of photos of naked women and I just took them down one night and I got scolded,” said Hunter.

Starke and Hunter said there was a double standard when it came to male versus female Marines. “You will have female drill instructors telling you in boot camp that you need to watch the way you dress, and I was explicitly told one time to think about what I can do to make sure that nobody thinks I’m a slut,” said Starke.

Hunter was given similar advice. “Be careful who you sleep with, how many people you sleep with, who knows about it,” said Hunter. But Hunter said her male peers would never get commentary about the way they dressed or behaved.

“They were told if we go to Okinawa or Thailand to make sure to protect themselves so they don’t pick up diseases, not well you are going to be perceived as being bad because you are actually out sleeping with prostitutes in a foreign country,” said Hunter.

An infantry officer who is now a battalion commander admitted to our reporter Jackie Faye, that he had paid for sex before. Another infantry marine told her this: “On my first deployment I hired a prostitute and my platoon sergeant ordered me to have sex with her. My actions were not frowned upon; nobody gave it a second thought.” The taught behavior leaves women among the ranks at risk.

After a man in Hunter’s squadron tried to rape her she says she got the blame. “I had know these guys for a long time and in the aftermath of everything I had two guys from my squadron come to my room and say ‘well don’t worry we won’t tell his wife what you did’ and I was like what I did, all I did was try to stop this,” said Hunter.

The Department of Defense’s Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military, which looks at all services, shows another problem – 58 percent of victims said they faced retaliation after reporting sexual assault.

Starke lost count of the incidents she reported but said she never felt like she got the response she deserved. Starke said once the Marine in charge of the barracks she lived in came to her room drunk for an inspection at 3am. “It was a very much like oh that is really awkward instead of like wow that is really wrong,” said Starke.

And in hearing the stories from the women who have been there, it is understandable why the woman Marines who were victimized in the recent social media sex scandal might not want to come forward. “When you see your peers be rewarded by strippers, be rewarded by sexualizing women, be rewarded by all these things, it doesn’t create an environment where the women will come forward to the chain of command,” said Hunter.

Starke and Hunter also say to shift the culture women can’t do it alone. Women make up just over 8 percent of the Corps, in the infantry it’s less than one percent. They say men – from leadership to their peers – need to start standing up for women. They say freedom for all should be what the Marines are fighting for in the first place.