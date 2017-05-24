Three Red Tail Hawk Fledglings Rescued, Taken to Coachella Valley Wild Bird Center

Riverside County Animal Services has transported three red tail hawk fledglings to the Coachella Valley Wild Bird Center in Indio today, May 24th, according to Public Information Specialist John Welsh.

Story: Crews Respond to Massive House Fire in Palm Springs

Two of the young birds were discovered at a golf course at Sun City Palm Desert. They reportedly had fallen out of a nest and the mother did not return for the birds.

The third fledgling was retrieved by Riverside County Animal Services Officer Hector Palafox in Indio on Tuesday. As with all animals brought to the county shelter in Thousand Palms, veterinary staff members examined and cared for the birds.

Story: Body Painted 'Reptiles' Protest Louis Vuitton's Exotic-Skin Bags

The Coachella Valley Wild Bird Center specializes in rehabilitating injured birds, such as these fledglings, that are no longer being cared for in a natural manner. The center is located at 46-500 Van Buren Street in Indio.