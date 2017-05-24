Body Painted 'Reptiles' Protest Louis Vuitton's Exotic-Skin Bags

Wearing little more than green and brown body paint, two "bloody" PETA "crocodiles" hung out of an over-sized purse that proclaims, "Louis Vuitton: A Look That Kills," outside the Louis Vuitton store in Palm Desert on Wednesday. The demonstration takes aim at the retailer's month-long campaign promoting exotic-skin bags.

"Every crocodile-skin handbag represents the hideously gruesome death of a sensitive animal," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA is calling on shoppers to keep reptiles' blood off their hands by choosing vegan clothing and accessories."

PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to wear," urged shoppers to not buy the exotic high-end bags by directing shoppers to a gruesome video, claiming to have supplied the skins to a tannery owned by Louis Vuitton's parent company, LVMH.