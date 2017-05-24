Crews Respond to Massive House Fire in Palm Springs

A Palm Springs home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leading authorities to shut down local roadways as crews battled the blaze. Three people in the house were displace from the home, including an elderly cancer patient would was pulled out by a relative. In addition, two dogs are unaccounted for but the residents believe the dogs may have followed them out.

The fire broke out for unknown reasons around 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Palm Avenue. The son of the family tells us they have completely lost everything in the flames. Two vehicles, one motorcycle, and one trailer were destroyed. As crews arrived, they worked to keep residents safe and away from downed power lines and exploding propane tanks.

It took about 45 minutes in all to completely extinguish the fire, but the cause of the fire is unknown. The Red Cross has been notified to help and a gofundme page will be set up to help the family.

Footage from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing from the structure, with nearby palm trees also aflame. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

Police shut down several surrounding streets, including southbound El Cielo Road at Sunny Dunes Road, northbound El Cielo at Mesquite Avenue and westbound Sunny Dunes Road at Desert Way.