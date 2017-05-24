Sherwin-Williams Donations Paint Desert Hot Springs Church For First Time in 70 Years

As part of National Painting Week, more than 10 volunteers from area Sherwin-Williams stores and a dozen church parishioners spent the day painting the entire exterior of the United Methodist Church in Desert Hot Springs.

For more than 70 years, United Methodist has provided community outreach and service, including a free breakfast to anyone hungry on Saturday mornings, hosting daily Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings and building homes for the poor. To complete the project, Sherwin-Williams donated approximately 60 gallons of paint. According to church officials, the church has not been painted since it opened 70 years ago.

National Painting Week, which takes place from May 19-29, offers color inspiration, painting ideas, expert tips, product information and one-of-a-kind projects - whether it's for a DIY endeavor or enlists the help of a professional. To celebrate National Painting Week, thousands of Sherwin-Williams volunteers across the U.S. and Canada are donating their time and Sherwin-Williams products to upgrade non-profits, churches, schools and other deserving community organizations. For more information visit: swpaintingweek.com