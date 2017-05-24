Free Hepatitis C Testing at The DOCK Clinic in Palm Springs

In an effort to help stem the growth in Hepatitis C infections in Coachella Valley, The DOCK sexual wellness clinic, a service of Desert AIDS Project (D.A.P.), is hosting free Hepatitis C testing from May 19 through May 31.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has designated May as Hepatitis Awareness Month, with Friday, May 19, specifically being national Hepatitis Testing Day. According to the CDC, Hepatitis C is a leading cause of liver cancer. Millions of Americans have hepatitis C, but most don’t know it. People can live with Hepatitis C for decades without having symptoms or feeling sick.
Three facts you should know about Hepatitis C:
Who should get tested for Hepatitis C:
Testing will be free of charge for the remainder of May, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The testing will be conducted by members of D.A.P.’s Community Health team, who also test regularly for HIV and Hepatitis C throughout the Coachella Valley region.
For more information about Hepatitis and other sexually transmitted infections, please visit The DOCK website at: thedockclinic.org.
For more information on Get Test Coachella Valley HIV and Hepatitis C testing locations and hours, please visit: gettestedcoachellavalley.org.
For more information about National Hepatitis Testing Day, please visit the CDC website at:https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/testingday/index.htm
About Desert AIDS Project
Desert AIDS Project (D.A.P.) is a Federally Qualified Health Center in Palm Springs, CA offering D.A.P. Total Care – a combination of medical, dental, counseling, social services, support groups, alternative therapies, in-house pharmacy and lab, and other health and wellness services. D.A.P.’s sexual health clinic, The DOCK, offers STD testing and treatment, Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), and free HIV and HCV testing. D.A.P.’s Get Tested Coachella Valley campaign, the nation’s first region-wide HIV testing and access to care initiative, was recognized by the White House for helping to bring about an AIDS-free future. D.A.P. is rated a “Top 20 HIV Charity” byAbout.com. Visit www.desertaidsproject.org, www.thedockclinic.org, and www.gettestedcoachellavalley.org to learn more.
