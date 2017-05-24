Free Hepatitis C Testing at The DOCK Clinic in Palm Springs

In an effort to help stem the growth in Hepatitis C infections in Coachella Valley, The DOCK sexual wellness clinic, a service of Desert AIDS Project (D.A.P.), is hosting free Hepatitis C testing from May 19 through May 31.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has designated May as Hepatitis Awareness Month, with Friday, May 19, specifically being national Hepatitis Testing Day. According to the CDC, Hepatitis C is a leading cause of liver cancer. Millions of Americans have hepatitis C, but most don’t know it. People can live with Hepatitis C for decades without having symptoms or feeling sick.

Three facts you should know about Hepatitis C:

Hepatitis C is a leading cause of liver cancer

Hepatitis C testing is not part of routine blood work

Millions of Americans have Hepatitis C, but most don't know it

Who should get tested for Hepatitis C:

You were born from 1945-1965

You have been exposed or treated for an STD

You are living with HIV

You have used IV drugs

You have received body piercings or tattoos done with non-sterile insturments

Testing will be free of charge for the remainder of May, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The testing will be conducted by members of D.A.P.’s Community Health team, who also test regularly for HIV and Hepatitis C throughout the Coachella Valley region.

For more information about Hepatitis and other sexually transmitted infections, please visit The DOCK website at: thedockclinic.org.

For more information on Get Test Coachella Valley HIV and Hepatitis C testing locations and hours, please visit: gettestedcoachellavalley.org.

For more information about National Hepatitis Testing Day, please visit the CDC website at:https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/testingday/index.htm

About Desert AIDS Project