Large Marijuana Grow Operations Found in Rancho Mirage

On May 16, 2017, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Marijuana Eradication Team (MET) served three search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation. Two illegal marijuana grows were located. An investigation into the marijuana grows began after information was provided regarding suspicious activity in the area.

The search warrants resulted in the confiscation of approximately 2,500 marijuana plants, 25 pounds of processed marijuana, and approximately $46,000 in suspected drug proceeds. It was discovered that two of the three homes had illegally bypassed the power.

The Rancho Mirage Code Enforcement responded to the locations and red tagged the two homes containing the marijuana grows, due to the illegal setup and existing hazards. The two homes were on the 70 block of Via Del Pienza and 100 block of Via Tuscany in Rancho Mirage.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information will be released. Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff Department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team at (951) 955-1720.