Film Festival to Feature Short Films From Coachella Valley High Schoolers

Young filmmakers from across the Coachella Valley will showcase their short films today at the Digicom X film festival in Palm Springs, which will include a screening of the first ever Digicom-produced film.

Aspiring film directors from seven Coachella Valley high schools will have their work featured starting at 6 p.m. at the newly revamped Richards Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School.

The festival will include 14 films from students from Palm Springs High School, Desert Hot Springs High School, Cathedral City High School, Indio High School, Palm Desert High School, Coachella Valley High School and Desert Mirage High School. The entries range in genres from ``experimental animation to apocalyptic action to psychological thrillers,'' according to festival organizers.

The festival will also include a screening of the festival's first featurette documentary, ``Lights, Camera, Music,'' which details five weeks with the students of the Academy of Musical Performance.

Trophies will be awarded for filmmaking and best screenplays. The festivities will also include live musical performances from two bands from the Academy of Musical Performance both before and after the festival.

Attendance at Digicom X is free of charge.