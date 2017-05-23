Gas Station Food Safety

Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik announced today that Sheryl Benoit, wife of the late Supervisor John J. Benoit, has joined other community leaders in supporting her campaign to represent the 4th District of Riverside County.
Last week the Palm Desert Station received multiple calls from citizens stating they received a phone call from a Deputy O'Neal who was from the Palm Desert Sheriff's Office Civil Processing Division.
