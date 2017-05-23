Gas Station Food Safety

It's something most people rarely think about, the safety of gas station food. But after one man died and nine others got sick from botulism contaminated cheese sauce, some are wondering if the snack they eat when the stop to pump gas is safe?

The Riverside County Department of Environmental Health, the agency responsible for inspecting and grading restaurants says they check gas stations that serve food at least once a year.

"Botulism is pretty rare but it is certainly as we can see from this situation a very serious disease, but our inspectors go out to these facilities to do those to make sure that the operators are doing a thorough job of cleaning and sanitizing equipment and not using contaminated products." says Dottie Merki, the information officer for the department.

Merki says the toxin can form in canned goods, so their inspectors check for dented and warped cans, something everyone should do, "Look for bulging ends on the cans, that is a sign that there could be potentially botulism or something contaminated."

The Riverside County Public Health director Barbara Cole says botulism outbreaks are rare in the county. She says there was only one case in 2016 and one so far this year and both people are okay. She says the toxin affects the neurological system, "And as a result people can have neurological symptoms ... they can have trouble with blurred vision, slurred speech as things advance they can have trouble breathing ... and unless they get anti-toxin ... indeed people can die."

Signs of botulism include:

- Blurred vision

- Slurred speech

- Difficulty swallowing

- Muscle weakness

Both agencies say it's important to report food borne illness and facilities that aren't clean

"It's a combined effort between the food operators, the food owners and the public," says Merki.

You can report facilities and find the grades and violations of every restaurant and facility that serves food on the county's website: Department of Environmental Health.