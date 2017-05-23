Mechanics Say Gas Theft A Common Problem In The Desert

There's a simple crime that is common here in the Coachella Valley. Gasoline thieves are draining car and truck tanks, and it has never been easier.

"It takes a couple of seconds. Not even minutes. It's second where they could just drain a gas tank quick," said mechanic Eric Garcia.

A Desert Hot Springs man recently shared his experience on social media. He said the gas in his U-Haul van was stolen before he even had a chance to move his things. Even the YMCA in Palm Desert got hit a few times.

"They stole gas out of them. They just popped off the fuel caps whether they were lockable or not. They'd just pop them off. Sometimes causing damage, steal the fuel out of them and leave us with nothing," said Patty Proffer who is charge of transportation at YMCA Palm Desert.

Those who have seen damage from gas theft before say thieves will stop at nothing to get your gas.

Related: Proposed Gas Tax to Fix Roads

"Thieves, they don't care about the vehicle. It's not theirs. They are going to do anything possible to have a quicker access to get the fuel. So they'll damage anything that's in their way," said Garcia.

After gas was taken from several of their vehicles were at the YMCA Palm Desert, they installed some heavy duty protection.

"We took them to our mechanic and he put these lovely lockable fuel doors on them and we haven't had any fuel thefts since," said Proffer.

Some mechanics actually warn against placing lock caps on gas doors.

"Even with the lock and gas caps, they can still get underneath the vehicle, cut your hose, make more damage. Sometimes it's easier to not put lock and gas caps so they don't cause more damage to your vehicle," said mechanic Carlos Leal.

In other words, there is no proven method of keeping thieves from stealing your gas.

"If somebody wants it bad enough they're going to find a way to get it. Whether it's pocking a hole in the gas tank or cutting the fuel filler line. Whatever they are going to do they are going to find a way to get it," said Proffer.