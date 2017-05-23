Trivago Names Indio as Emerging Travel Destination

Palm Springs is well known around the world. But now the website Trivago says Indio is an emerging travel destination.



Sylvia Sicre, a resident of Indio and manager of the Royal Plaza Inn for 27 years, loves the city and her job.

"I'm a people person. So I like doing things for people. I like helping people," Sicre said.

Over the 27 years of helping people, Sicre has seen a drastic increase in tourism to Indio. Trivago says Indio had a 33% increase in tourists in recent years.

"For the last three years we sold out for memorial weekend, when three years ago, we didn't used to do that," Sicre said about the Royal Plaza Inn.

She says music festivals like Coachella and others in Joshua tree are making Indio more popular.

"For the three concerts that we've had, two Coachella's and one Stagecoach 2017, we were sold out prior to the concert. We were already sold out," she added.

But for businesses that aren't tourist destinations like Johnson Old Town Photo, the increase in tourism has helped, but the owner says he would like to see more.

"We get people that do come here and they're kind of curious about and old camera store. There's not a lot of towns that have an old camera store," said Bill Tanghe, the owner of Johnson Old Town Photo.

Joshua Bonner with the Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce says the festivals will keep expanding and bringing in more business.

"If you look at the overall business growth and also where the land is, there's still a lot of undeveloped land in the Eastern Coachella Valley, so we think we'll continue to see that growth both in residents and festivals and things that are happening," said Bonner, the President and CEO of the Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.