Fighting to Fight: Women in the Military, Part 1

It has been one year since combat roles opened up to all women in the military including the Marine Corps infantry. But, just as women were signing up as grunts for the first time in history a scandal rocked the institution.

Since the restricted combat roles opened up to women in the Corps last April, only 25 have made the cut, including three who joined the infantry as enlisted Marines.

Breakdown of combat roles:

1 Rifleman (Infantry)

1 Machinegunner (Infantry)

1 Mortarman (Infantry)

4 Field Artillery Officer

6 Field Artillery Radar Operator

5 Field Artillery Sensor Support

1 Fire Support Marine

1 Combat Engineer

1 Armor Officer

2 Armor Marine

1 Assault Amphibious Vehicle (AAV) Crewmember

1 (AAV) Repair Technician

25 Total

Maria Duame is the only woman mortar Marine in the entire Corps. She was also the first woman to graduate with a Marine Corps infantry contract. She checked into Camp Pendleton, near San Diego, last month.

As far as officers in the infantry - 34 women have attempted to pass the officer infantry course - all have failed. None are able to get past the long grueling hikes while carrying upwards of 95 pounds on their back.

“The Marine Corps is just screening out all women, no matter how capable they are, by these bogus standards that they have created and put in place for the sole purpose of eliminating any potential women,” says Ellen Haring, the Director of Combat Integration Initiative at Women in International Security.

Haring, a former Army Colonel and West Point grad sued the military back in 2012 claiming the exclusion of women from combat positions is unconstitutional.

In 2013, the Combat Exclusion Policy was lifted, but still some positions were still closed to women including the Marine Corps Infantry.

Haring says the Corps was the most resistant branch when it came to integrating women.

“You know the Marine Corps was the only service that requested an exception to not open those positions,” says Haring.

In 2014, retired Marine General James Mattis publicly said he did not want women in the Marine Corps Infantry, not necessary because they could not do they work, but he was worried about the testosterone of men.

“The problem we face is that in the atavistic primitive world of a Marine infantry, the idea of putting women in there is not setting them up for success,” said Mattis.

Ultimately the Marine Corps was forced to allow women in under the Obama Administration, a decision Mattis, now the Secretary of Defense under Donald Trump says he won’t be reversing.

“Frankly the lethality of the Marine Corps has increased thanks to female integration because there is a standard for every military occupation, a physical standard, and prior to integration there was not,” says LtCol Warren Cook Junior, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines Commander.

Cook is Duame’s commanding officer – she is the only woman Infantry Marine in his battalion of nearly 900 Marines and Sailors.

“It is an inspiration what these females are doing right now,” says Cook.

But it is clear not all Marines feel that way. Just as women were joining the Infantry it was rocked with a scandal showing the world a dark side of the Corps. A Facebook group known as Marines United was busted for sharing nude photos of women in the Corps.

Marine Corps Commandant Robert Neller sat stone faced as he faced questions about the incident at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“It is a serious problem when we have members of our military denigrating female Marines who will give their life for this country in the way they have with no response from leadership,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, during the hearing.

KMIR News wanted to know if Commander Cook thought the Marine Corps culture was a problem, when our crew asked him if he thought the culture was sexist he said “absolutely not.”

Stay tuned for Fighting to Fight Part 2 tomorrow night on KMIR at 6 p.m. We are going to hear from women who served in the Marines about their experiences. And finding women to speak out was not easy, when we reached out to the Facebook group, Not In My Marine Corps, the organizers told us that women were afraid to speak out because they were receiving death threats.

