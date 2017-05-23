City of Palm Springs Looks For Community Input on New Downtown Park, Survey Available

A new downtown community park is in development and the City Council is looking for citizen input about what kind of park concept residents and stakeholders hope to see move forward.

A new survey is now available online “In the Spotlight” at www.palmspringsca.gov where citizens can respond to questions about the kind of park they hope to see move forward in the downtown core.

The Council recently held a public meeting with the project’s architect Mark Rios, from Los Angeles-based Rios, Clementi, Hale Studios. The firm’s design team created the special online survey which allows residents to learn more about the three proposed park concepts -- while at the same time, giving everyone an opportunity to express their preferences.

“The City Council is very excited to hear from Palm Springs residents and stakeholders about what kind of park they hope to see in our downtown,” said City Manager David H. Ready. “Anyone with an interest in the future of Palm Springs is encouraged to visit the City’s website and take the online survey. The people are the city and it is important we hear you.”

You can also find the survey on a special Facebook page at PS Downtown Park and on Twitter #PSDowntownPark.