College of the Desert Hosts Art and Music Festival

College of the Desert is hosted an art and music festival today, May 23rd from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The student of adjunct art faculty member Scott Klinger's portfolio prep class organized a one-day student art and music festival in the HILB Building.

The event, titled "Solitudinem," featured lives bands, live painting of Chaparral newspaper stands, a student curated art exhibition and an exhibit by the Architecture club, as well as a KCOD booth.