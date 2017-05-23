Notorious dolphin 'Patches' spotted near Southern California

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) - "Patches" the speckled dolphin has been spotted off the coast of Southern California.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2qSJAg5 ) the notorious "Patches" had been swimming Monday with about 40 other dolphins.

"Patches" and his fellow offshore bottlenose dolphins swam northwest after being spotted by Robin Lowe, an American Cetacean Society naturalist out of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Lowe says the famous dolphin has Leucism, a condition in which a reduction in melanin causes a partial loss of pigmentation in an animal. This results in white, pale, or patchy coloration.

The dolphin had been named in 2006 and has been seen between San Diego and Palos Verdes a few times since then.

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

