Notorious dolphin 'Patches' spotted near Southern California

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) - "Patches" the speckled dolphin has been spotted off the coast of Southern California.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2qSJAg5 ) the notorious "Patches" had been swimming Monday with about 40 other dolphins.

"Patches" and his fellow offshore bottlenose dolphins swam northwest after being spotted by Robin Lowe, an American Cetacean Society naturalist out of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Lowe says the famous dolphin has Leucism, a condition in which a reduction in melanin causes a partial loss of pigmentation in an animal. This results in white, pale, or patchy coloration.

The dolphin had been named in 2006 and has been seen between San Diego and Palos Verdes a few times since then.

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

    Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik announced today that Sheryl Benoit, wife of the late Supervisor John J. Benoit, has joined other community leaders in supporting her campaign to represent the 4th District of Riverside County. 

    Last week the Palm Desert Station received multiple calls from citizens stating they received a phone call from a Deputy O'Neal who was from the Palm Desert Sheriff's Office Civil Processing Division. 

