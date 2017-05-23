Man Stabbed in Chest at Indio Homeless Shelter, Suspect in Custody

A man was stabbed twice today at an Indio homeless shelter, and a fellow transient was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anthony Edward Sanchez, 20, of Riverside, was arrested following the attack that occurred around noon at the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, 47470 Van Buren St.

The unidentified victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

Sanchez, who was initially detained as a person of interest, was later arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Marshall said both men were clients of the homeless shelter.