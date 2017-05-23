Working in the Heat

These guys aren't sweating the blistering heat today. Temperatures have already reached triple digits several times in the month of May. Landscaper, Eddie Gossman says his profession is a commodity during this time of the year.

"Yeah, most of them, I am sure, are saying thank god I am not a landscaper," said Gossman.

In fact, his workers are used to working in triple digit temperatures. They've been doing it for three years now under Gossman.

Somebody's got to do it, thankfully you know it does get hot here so people are willing to pay us to do the work," he said.

They're entering palm tree season. Today, they've got more than 100 palm trees to trim across the valley. Some are at businesses and some are at home but all are in sweltering heat.

"Non-stop, all day long until all the palm trees are done," said Gossman.

Eddie's landscaping crews working ten hour days throughout the summer. He says around 11 o'clock in the morning is when it starts getting toasty outside. By two in the afternoon, his crews are dealing with the hottest temperatures of the day.

"You have to make sure you have your long sleeve shirts, stay covered up but at the same time trying to stay cool," he said.

Gossmans' even cracking down on what his employees can drink, after a landscaper suffered heat exhaustion last year.

"We did a company ban on soft drinks once temperatures break 90 degrees," said Gossman.

He admits working in the desert heat is exhausting but with a lot of hydration, wise planning and dedicated work, the payoff in the end is rewarding.

"Keeps my guys employees, keeps me employees, everybody's happy," he said.