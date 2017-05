According to Indio Police Sergeant Dan Marshall, Indio PD received a call about a stolen green Jeep Cherokee at 10:45 AM. Police located the car using LoJack near Vargas Road and Gemini Street in Indio.

A pursuit started at 11:40 but ended right away as the two suspects bailed on foot. Both the driver and passenger remain wanted by police. They are described as:

Suspect 1- White shirt, black pants, unknown age, race, gender

Suspect 2- White/grey shirt, unknown age, race, or gender