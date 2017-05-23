Two Men in Stolen SUV Elude Capture After Leading Police on Chase, Abandoning Jeep

Two men who led Indio police on a short pursuit in a stolen SUV Tuesday were being sought after abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Indio police received a LoJack ``hit'' about 11:30 a.m. for a Jeep Cherokee located somewhere along Jackson Street. Officers pursued the vehicle, which the suspects abandoned near Gemini Street and Vargas Road, said Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

The surrounding area was searched, but police called off the effort after a few hours.

Descriptions of the suspects were sketchy, with the races and approximate ages of the men unknown. One suspect was described as wearing a white shirt, while the other was described as wearing a white or gray shirt, according to Marshall.

