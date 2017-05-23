Manuel Perez Begins Duties as District Supervisor

V. Manuel Perez, who started work today as Riverside County's Fourth District supervisor following a ceremonial swearing-in, vowed to work hard to gain the ``support and vote of confidence'' of his constituents -- including those with whom he may have disagreed in the past.

``I share with you an open handshake and ask you to receive this olive branch,'' Perez said, standing in the well of the board chamber at the County Administrative Center in downtown Riverside. ``I look forward to making a contribution to the board, focusing on the needs of the county and the Fourth

District.''

Perez was joined by members of his family, as well as current and former colleagues. The oath of office was administered by Superior Court Judge Raquel Marquez.

The 44-year-old Perez took an informal oath on May 12, when he was sworn in by County Clerk Kecia Harper-Ihem. ``There is no issue that is insurmountable when we work together,'' the former assemblyman said. ``I have seen phenomenal changes (in the Fourth District), and there will be prosperity, growth and innovation in the years ahead. The future is ours, yours. It depends on the decisions we make today.''

Perez was appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown on May 9 to fill the Fourth District seat, which became vacant following the Dec. 26 death of Supervisor

John J. Benoit. ``I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve on the board,'' the new supervisor said. ``The unfortunate passing of Supervisor John Benoit is the reason that I am here. I sense he had a lot of fun in his work. He left a magnificent legacy.''

Perez vowed to be ``open-minded and accessible'' in his time on the board. ``I am committed to working hard and earning your trust,'' he said. ``I hope for your support and vote of confidence, including those (with whom) I have not seen eye-to-eye in the past.'' He said infrastructure, economic development and renewable energy projects will be foremost on his agenda.

Perez was selected from an undisclosed number of applicants that Brown's office reviewed over a four-month span. The Coachella resident most recently worked as the chief government and public affairs officer for Borrego Springs-based Borrego Health Community Clinics.

Between 2008 and 2014, the lifelong Democrat represented the 56th Assembly District, covering portions of the Coachella and Imperial valleys. Perez was termed out of office. Before his election to the Assembly, he was a member of the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

Perez challenged Benoit for the Fourth District seat in 2014 but lost by a wide margin. If he chooses to seek election to the seat, the new supervisor

will have to run in the June 2018 primary. Because Riverside County is not a charter county, any time a supervisor dies, resigns or otherwise vacates a seat, it falls on the governor to appoint someone to fill it. Prior to this appointment, Brown appointed Chuck Washington to fill the Third District seat left open by the election of then-Supervisor Jeff Stone to the state Senate. Washington won election in his own right last year.

Benoit died at his Bermuda Dunes home after declining rapidly in his battle with pancreatic cancer. In addition to his seven-year service as a supervisor, he was an assemblyman and state senator. He went into politics after a 30-year career with the California Highway Patrol.

Supervisor Marion Ashley served as steward of the Fourth District from the time of Benoit's passing to the appointment of Perez.