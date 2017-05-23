Crash Affects Traffic on Vista Chino After Tuesday Morning Rush - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Cathedral City

Crash Affects Traffic on Vista Chino After Tuesday Morning Rush Hour

Cathedral City, CA -

Cathedral City Police Department responded to a three car collision at 8:43 AM at the wash on Vista Chino.

One person was trapped and had to be extricated by the fire department. One person was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center.

Vista Chino is closed at the wash and it is unknown when it will reopen.

