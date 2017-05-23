Riverside Memorial Honors Fallen Palm Springs Officers

Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
Every Thursday, we have honored a local high school athlete as our My Thai Athlete of the Week but with only a few weeks left of school, it's time to find our My Thai Athlete of the Year. In no order, here are the four nominees: Palm Desert senior, Anthony Mantanona. The four-year high school wrestler didn't go a season without claiming an individual DVL title and a CIF-SS divisional crown. To go out with a bang, Mantanona finished his senior season undefeated and claimed ...
Felony Charges are expected to be filed tomorrow against an Arizona man accused of driving under the influence and causing a freeway crash that killed a passenger.
