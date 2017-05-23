Riverside Memorial Honors Fallen Palm Springs Officers

A memorial in Riverside is honoring and remembering two fallen police officers shot and killed in Palm Springs last year.

Palm Springs Police Officer Jose "Gil" Vega and Officer Lesley Zerebny were shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call October 8th, 2016.

Vega was a 37-year veteran of the force, months away from retirement.

"We miss him a lot, especially during these events it comes together, we really miss him a lot, he was going to be hanging out with me in retirement," said Vega's brother, Jose Vega.

Zerebny was a new mother, who had just returned to the force.

Her father says her daughter is now 11 months old.

"It's bittersweet of course because every time I hold her I think why do I get to hold her and witness these things that are going on when Lesley doesn't, but we have an assurance that Lesley is in heaven. Maybe she can look down and see what's going on," said Zerebny's father, David Kling.

Zerebny's father was in law enforcement himself: wearing the badge that represents a life of service and sacrifice.

One of Officer Vega's daughters got a police badge tattoo years ago, and showed her dad though she was worried he wouldn't like it.

"I showed it to him, like here you go, and he was like oh I love it, he was like all you need to do is add my badge number on there," said Vega's daughter, Gloria Vega.

The fallen officers' families say the memorials in Riverside, Sacramento and Washington, D.C. have brought healing.

"Went to Sacramento, packed up and the very next day went to DC, we were a little nervous, it was bittersweet to go out there, but it was a wonderful trip," said Vega's daughter, Yvette Clark.

The memorial ends in a flyover, and Vega and Zerebny's names permanently etched in stone and many hearts.

Palm Springs resident John Felix is facing murder charges for the murders of the officers.