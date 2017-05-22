Palm Desert Sheriff's Station Phone Scam Alert - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Palm Desert Sheriff's Station Phone Scam Alert

Posted: Updated:
Palm Desert, CA -

Last week the Palm Desert Station received multiple calls from citizens stating they received a phone call from a Deputy O'Neal who was from the Palm Desert Sheriff's Office Civil Processing Division. This is a SCAM the Palm Desert Station does not have a Civil Processing Division.

Story: Waste to Energy Proposal Idea

DO NOT register for any payment options or send any type of payment. We (Sheriff's Department) DO NOT call anyone to collect payments. If you receive this type of call do not talk to the person calling and hang up.

Story: Felony Charges to be Filed Against Suspected DUI Driver in Fatal Coachella Crash

If you believe you have an unpaid traffic ticket, warrants, or have not presented yourself for jury duty please go to the Indio Larson Justice Center, located at 46-200 Oasis Street, in the city of Indio, or call them at 760-393-2617.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Update: Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Update: Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Monday, May 22 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-05-22 19:58:41 GMT

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

  • My Thai Athlete of the Year Nominees

    My Thai Athlete of the Year Nominees

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 19:34:55 GMT

    Every Thursday, we have honored a local high school athlete as our My Thai Athlete of the Week but with only a few weeks left of school, it's time to find our My Thai Athlete of the Year. In no order, here are the four nominees: Palm Desert senior, Anthony Mantanona. The four-year high school wrestler didn't go a season without claiming an individual DVL title and a CIF-SS divisional crown.  To go out with a bang, Mantanona finished his senior season undefeated and claimed ...

    Every Thursday, we have honored a local high school athlete as our My Thai Athlete of the Week but with only a few weeks left of school, it's time to find our My Thai Athlete of the Year. In no order, here are the four nominees: Palm Desert senior, Anthony Mantanona. The four-year high school wrestler didn't go a season without claiming an individual DVL title and a CIF-SS divisional crown.  To go out with a bang, Mantanona finished his senior season undefeated and claimed ...

  • Coachella

    Felony Charges to be Filed Against Suspected DUI Driver in Fatal Coachella Crash

    Felony Charges to be Filed Against Suspected DUI Driver in Fatal Coachella Crash

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-23 01:05:18 GMT

    Felony Charges are expected to be filed tomorrow against an Arizona man accused of driving under the influence and causing a freeway crash that killed a passenger. 

    Felony Charges are expected to be filed tomorrow against an Arizona man accused of driving under the influence and causing a freeway crash that killed a passenger. 

Powered by Frankly