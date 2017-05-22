Palm Desert Sheriff's Station Phone Scam Alert

Last week the Palm Desert Station received multiple calls from citizens stating they received a phone call from a Deputy O'Neal who was from the Palm Desert Sheriff's Office Civil Processing Division. This is a SCAM the Palm Desert Station does not have a Civil Processing Division.

DO NOT register for any payment options or send any type of payment. We (Sheriff's Department) DO NOT call anyone to collect payments. If you receive this type of call do not talk to the person calling and hang up.

If you believe you have an unpaid traffic ticket, warrants, or have not presented yourself for jury duty please go to the Indio Larson Justice Center, located at 46-200 Oasis Street, in the city of Indio, or call them at 760-393-2617.