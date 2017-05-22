Waste to Energy Proposal

According to the United Nations Environmental group, organic waste is the second highest kind of trash filling up our landfills.

But Alibaba Farzaneh from Cathedral City says he wants to turn that trash into something we use everyday, energy, "Everything that comes out from the food and trees and vegetables will be turned into money."

He says he already bought one machine that converts that matter into natural gas or energy and will present that idea to the Cathedral City Council. He wants to show them how it works and then build several large machines in the valley and turn that trash into treasure, "The idea is after sorting out all the waste from the food, grass, trees should not be going to landfills it should be going to this machine and from the other side you should get electricity or gas, natural gas."

He says 50 tons of waste produces enough energy to power 1000 homes and there's another benefit to processing this waste in our valley, "Leftover food cannot be recycled there, they hall it all the way back to San Bernardino ... by having this machine in Coachella Valley, we will eliminate all the traffic taking trash to San Bernardino, we will also keep everything here business."

Cathedral City's community director, Patrick Milos say the city takes pride in being green and not only did they lead the way in water conservation, but they're installing more solar panels at city hall, when they're done 75 percent of their energy will come from the sun.

Milos says that's why they're open being based out of their city, "This really goes with along kind of the theme of our general plan when it comes to sustainability, it's just another possibility when it comes that we're interested in looking in," but he added the plan would be years away if they do accept it.

Cameron Craves works in the solar energy industry, he says ideas like these can play a big role in saving the environment, "If you listen to some of the skeptics, you know they say we don't have that much time left on the planet, but if we make changes now, it's important, it's important for the long term health of our planet and our resources."

A state law says that California's goal is to compost or recycle 75 percent of solid food waste by 2020 and by 2030 half of the state's energy must come from renewable energy, so this plan could also meet the state's green plan.