Suspect Wanted for Citibank Robbery in Beaumont

On Monday, May 22, 2017, at approximately 11:52 am, Beaumont Police Department received an alarm activation call at the Citibank Bank, located in the 700 block of Beaumont Avenue in Beaumont.
Within minutes officers arrived at the location and set up a perimeter, but were unable to locate a suspect. Further investigation by officers confirmed that a male suspect had entered the bank, passed a demand note to the teller and left the location with an undisclosed amount of currency.
This is an on-going investigation; further details are not being released at this time. If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Detective Sergeant Galletta at 951-769-8500. Citizens can also provide information anonymously at www.beaumontpd.org or crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
