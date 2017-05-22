Suspect Wanted for Citibank Robbery in Beaumont

On Monday, May 22, 2017, at approximately 11:52 am, Beaumont Police Department received an alarm activation call at the Citibank Bank, located in the 700 block of Beaumont Avenue in Beaumont.

Story: Tanker Trailer Flips Down Embankment on State Route 62

Within minutes officers arrived at the location and set up a perimeter, but were unable to locate a suspect. Further investigation by officers confirmed that a male suspect had entered the bank, passed a demand note to the teller and left the location with an undisclosed amount of currency.

Story: Indio Police Department Traffic Unit Conduct DUI Saturation Patrol

This is an on-going investigation; further details are not being released at this time. If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Detective Sergeant Galletta at 951-769-8500. Citizens can also provide information anonymously at www.beaumontpd.org or crimetips@beaumontpd.org.