Widow of Former Riverside County Supervisor Makes Formal Endorsement

Palm Desert Mayor Jan Harnik announced today that Sheryl Benoit, wife of the late Supervisor John J. Benoit, has joined other community leaders in supporting her campaign to represent the 4th District of Riverside County.

Prior to his passing, Supervisor Benoit encouraged Mayor Harnik to seek the Riverside County Supervisor position and continue his work for the community he cared for so deeply. Sheryl Benoit echoed that comment, “John and I discussed at length Jan’s many attributes and considered Mayor Harnik to be a person with the experience and vision the 4th District has grown accustomed to under John’s representation.”

Upon notice of the Governor’s appointment for the remainder of Supervisor Benoit’s term, Sheryl Benoit released the following statement, “My heart is with the people John loved and spent every day serving. I know that the 4th District is strong and they will choose a passionate and capable leader to serve them in the next election.

My husband will be remembered for the countless things he did to touch the lives of the community he loved. We deserve someone with that mindset representing the 4th District. I’m proud to honor him in supporting Jan Harnik for Supervisor.”