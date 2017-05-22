Tanker Trailer Flips Down Embankment on State Route 62

A tanker with a trailer flipped over and down an embankment on westbound State Route 62 west of County Line, north of Desert Hot Springs.

California Highway Patrol responded to the call at 10:52 AM and arrived on scene to spilled soda ash, which the trailer was hauling. No injuries were reported.

A SigAlert was issued at 12:24 PM, the #2 lane was closed for an extended period of time for clean up.