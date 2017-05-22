50 Arrests Made During Warrant Sweep

On Saturday, May 20, 2017, an agent from California State Parole, along with deputies from Morongo Basin and Yucaipa Stations, conducted a warrant sweep throughout the Morongo Basin area, including the Town of Yucca Valley and the City of Twentynine Palms.

Several state laws, such a Proposition 47 and 57, have increased the number of probationers/ parolees on mandatory supervision. If a probationer / parolee fails to comply with their terms and conditions of their probation/ parole, a warrant can be issued for their arrest. Other warrants throughout the area range from minor traffic violations to violent crimes.

The warrant sweep consisted of eight, two-person teams. A total of 50 subjects were arrested during this sweep. Deputies arrested a total of 43 subjects for active warrants; 8 felonies and 35 misdemeanors including three parolees in violation of their terms. Deputies arrested a total of 7 subjects for new open charges; 5 misdemeanor cases and 2 felonies.

The Morongo Basin Sheriff Station will remain committed to holding those who commit crimes accountable for their actions.