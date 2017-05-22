50 Arrests Made During Warrant Sweep - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Riverside County

50 Arrests Made During Warrant Sweep

Posted: Updated:
Riverside County, CA -

On Saturday, May 20, 2017, an agent from California State Parole, along with deputies from Morongo Basin and Yucaipa Stations, conducted a warrant sweep throughout the Morongo Basin area, including the Town of Yucca Valley and the City of Twentynine Palms.

Story: Police Officers Who Died on Duty to be Honored in Riverside

Several state laws, such a Proposition 47 and 57, have increased the number of probationers/ parolees on mandatory supervision. If a probationer / parolee fails to comply with their terms and conditions of their probation/ parole, a warrant can be issued for their arrest. Other warrants throughout the area range from minor traffic violations to violent crimes. 

The warrant sweep consisted of eight, two-person teams. A total of 50 subjects were arrested during this sweep. Deputies arrested a total of 43 subjects for active warrants; 8 felonies and 35 misdemeanors including three parolees in violation of their terms. Deputies arrested a total of 7 subjects for new open charges; 5 misdemeanor cases and 2 felonies.

Story: Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Crash ID'd

The Morongo Basin Sheriff Station will remain committed to holding those who commit crimes accountable for their actions. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Update: Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Update: Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Monday, May 22 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-05-22 19:58:41 GMT

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

  • My Thai Athlete of the Year Nominees

    My Thai Athlete of the Year Nominees

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 19:34:55 GMT

    Every Thursday, we have honored a local high school athlete as our My Thai Athlete of the Week but with only a few weeks left of school, it's time to find our My Thai Athlete of the Year. In no order, here are the four nominees: Palm Desert senior, Anthony Mantanona. The four-year high school wrestler didn't go a season without claiming an individual DVL title and a CIF-SS divisional crown.  To go out with a bang, Mantanona finished his senior season undefeated and claimed ...

    Every Thursday, we have honored a local high school athlete as our My Thai Athlete of the Week but with only a few weeks left of school, it's time to find our My Thai Athlete of the Year. In no order, here are the four nominees: Palm Desert senior, Anthony Mantanona. The four-year high school wrestler didn't go a season without claiming an individual DVL title and a CIF-SS divisional crown.  To go out with a bang, Mantanona finished his senior season undefeated and claimed ...

  • Coachella

    Felony Charges to be Filed Against Suspected DUI Driver in Fatal Coachella Crash

    Felony Charges to be Filed Against Suspected DUI Driver in Fatal Coachella Crash

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-23 01:05:18 GMT

    Felony Charges are expected to be filed tomorrow against an Arizona man accused of driving under the influence and causing a freeway crash that killed a passenger. 

    Felony Charges are expected to be filed tomorrow against an Arizona man accused of driving under the influence and causing a freeway crash that killed a passenger. 

Powered by Frankly