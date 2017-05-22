Peace Officers Who Died on Duty to be Honored in Riverside

Representatives from law enforcement agencies throughout the region, along with local elected officials and others will gather today for a service in Riverside to recognize the sacrifices of officers killed in the line of duty.

The 34th annual Riverside County Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Safe in His Arms statue outside the Riverside Police Department on Orange Street.

The names of two law enforcement officers who died in 2016 will be unveiled on the statue -- Palm Springs police Officers Lesley Zerebny and Jose ``Gilbert'' Vega, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

The pair were gunned down Oct. 8 while responding to a domestic disturbance call at the home of 26-year-old John Hernandez Felix, who allegedly opened fire on the two victims and another officer as they stood outside his front door in the 2700 block of Cypress Avenue. Vega, 63, and Zerebny, 27, were killed at the scene. The other officer survived his wounds.

Felix is charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstance allegations of murdering a peace officer, lying in wait and committing multiple murders. The District Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty.

Palm Springs police Chief Brian Reyes, Riverside police Chief Sergio Diaz, Sheriff Stan Sniff, Hemet police Chief David Brown and District Attorney Mike Hestrin will speak at the ceremony, which will be preceded by a pride run with law enforcement officers and civilians jogging through downtown Riverside.

After today, the Safe in His Arms statue will bear the names of 64 peace officers killed in the line of duty.

According to the Riverside County Law Enforcement Memorial Committee, the fallen include eight Border Patrol agents, nine California Highway Patrol officers, one California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation agent, one California Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement officer, two Cathedral City police officers, one Corona policeman, four Palm Springs police officers, 16 Riverside police officers, 21 sheriff's deputies and a Union Pacific Railroad police officer.

The list of names goes back to 1895.