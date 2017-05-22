Cathedral City Renames Two City Streets in Honor of Local Students

City Councilmember Mark Carnevale represented the City Council as the City unveiled two new street signs today, Monday, May 22, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. honoring two high school students from Cathedral City for their academic excellence.

The Annual Student Street Naming Ceremonies recognized Mr. Mark Vogt of Cathedral City High School and Mr. Benjamin Godinez of Mount San Jacinto High School by renaming the street adjacent to their respective schools after each student for one year.

Story: Coachella Valley Unified School District Appoints New District Superintendent

Graduating with Top Academic Honors at Cathedral City High School, Mr. Vogt has been engaged in an extensive list of extra-curricular activities throughout his high school years. He was a Marching Band Drum Major, lead soloist for the high school jazz band, member of the symphony band as well as a member of the choir.

Mr. Vogt played on the varsity tennis team all four years and was the tennis team captain for two of those years. Upon graduation, Mark will serve on a two-year mission prior to attending Brigham Young University.

Story: Shoopy Scramble Charity Donates Generous Check to Lucy Curci Cancer Center

Working hard to achieve his goals has been a priority for Mt. San Jacinto High School's award winning student, Mr. Benjamin Godinez. He took responsibility for caring for his son towards the end of his junior year of high school by working in the construction trades as a concrete pourer for a local company.

While working, he focused on his academics to finish high school and graduated early. Now, Mr. Godinez works full-time in the construction trades and will attend College of the Desert with a pursuit in law enforcement. He hopes to become a police officer and give back to the community.