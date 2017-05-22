Fire Crews Contain Blaze at Indio Auto Business - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Fire Crews Contain Blaze at Indio Auto Business

Indio, CA -

A blaze damaged an Indio automotive business Monday, but no injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, which was reported just after 10 a.m. at Competition Tire & Wheels, 83659 Indio Blvd.

More than two dozen firefighters had the fire under control within half an hour, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

