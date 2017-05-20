Veterans University: Educating Local Veterans on Benefits and Resources

On Saturday, the second Veterans University was held at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

"He said because of Veterans University, I connected my son to a therapy group and he's doing okay," said Representative Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36) in a speech.

The event is hosted by Congressman Ruiz. It is designed to simplify the sometimes complicated process of educating and connecting veterans to the resources and benefits they deserve.

"Dr Ruiz, he saved my life," said Lita Bowman. "I was house bound. I was not able to walk to the bus line and do my shopping. He gave me my independence by providing a scooter."

89 year old Lita served during World War II in the Women's Army Corps till it was disbanded. Now she credits, Congressman Ruiz with her education on her benefits.

"They have a women's clinic now; they didn't have that before. So I was the first mammogram patient. Its opened up a new world for me. I have dental, I have my eyes, ear, hearing aid- all these wonderful things I didn't know were possible through the VA," said Bowman.

"Veterans still have a lot of needs that are earned and deserved. A lot of veterans are concerned about being homeless, unemployed," said Congressman Ruiz.

Two veterans received recognition for their service after the congressman's office helped to file the paperwork, an act of closure in a difficult chapter.

"I've been out for 11 years" said Sgt. Jason Ward of Cathedral City. "It is still difficult. The guys I went to war with, we have a bond that will never be broken." Veterans University was attended by nearly 500 veterans this year.