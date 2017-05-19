A Night of Boxing in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Boxing Gala – 2nd Edition by Liveco Boxing is back and it's a little different than a traditional boxing event.

"A little bit more of a night out on the town, same professional boxing but just in something that gives people the opportunity to go out and have a fun night, drinks, and friends,” Marketing Director Jessica Levin said. “It’s good for people that are boxing fans or just locals looking for something exciting to do"

Boxers from all over California will be in the ring. Maximiliano "The General" Becerra is the headliner, currently holding a record of 11-2-2 (7 KO’s).

"I've always wanted to be on the big stage, especially the main event,” Becerra said. “This is just coming together and I'm extremely blessed."

"The philosophy of Liveco is fighter first,” Levin explained. “Helping to promote experienced and new fighters, bring them up the ranks and give them a shot."

Becerra is no stranger to boxing in the Coachella Valley.

"They love boxing here.” Becerra said. “I used to live here for four years in Coachella and the boxing community is huge and they have such a passion for it and I'm just glad to be a part of it and to be able to put on a performance for the fans."

Doors open at 6:30pm on May 20th for the 8-bout boxing event. Tickets are available at the door or at LivecoBoxing.com.