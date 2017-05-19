Coachella Valley Unified School District Appoints New District Superintendent

The Coachella Valley Unified School District Board of Education is pleased to announce that Dr. Edwin Gomez has been selected as Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Gomez was appointed unanimously at the Board’s May 18th meeting and his starting date will be June 12th.

After an extensive search led by Leadership & Associates, a leading search firm, which included input sessions with administrators, staff, parents and community. An Open Forum for parents and district stakeholders, and an online survey was also conducted. The Board of Trustees conducted thorough interviews and Dr. Gomez was chosen from an impressive list of candidates.

As part of the selection process, two board members traveled to the Adelanto Elementary School District to do a site visitation with Dr. Gomez and his staff, board members, teachers and parents. The trustees were very pleased to know that Dr. Gomez is a highly regarded educator who builds authentic relationships with stakeholders to meet the needs of all students. Dr. Gomez is an exceptional candidate who is a perfect fit for our Coachella Valley Unified School District.

Dr. Gomez has received accolades from teachers, staff and parents in his home district and shares the CVUSD’s commitment to excellence. Dr. Gomez has a track record of working tirelessly to meet the needs of students in the areas of equity and diversity. Board President Blanca Hall stated, “Dr. Gomez comes to us with great experiences, understanding and motivation. He has embraced our community and is committed to working for the good of all children.

Dr. Gomez will be a great asset to our district.”Dr. Gomez earned his Doctorate and M.A. from Cal State San Bernardino and his B.A. from Pitzer College. Dr. Gomez is currently the Superintendent in the Adelanto Elementary School District and previously served as the Chief Academic Officer. Dr. Gomez was awarded the ACSA Region 12 Administrator of the Year Award in 2013.

Dr. Gomez has taught in grades K-8, and served as a principal in a high poverty community. As a school principal, Dr. Gomez led a school out of program improvement that was subsequently nominated for a National Blue Ribbon Award. Dr. Gomez has a strong belief that building relationships founded on trust and transparency is the key to developing healthy organizations.

Dr. Gomez is emphatic that a quality education gives students the opportunity to be successful in college, their career pathway, and in life. Dr. Gomez’s successful career as a teacher and principal, together with his district level leadership uniquely qualifies him for the position of Superintendent of the Coachella Valley Unified School District.