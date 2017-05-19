Shoopy Scramble Charity Donates Generous Check to Lucy Curci Cancer Center

Brett Shoopman, cancer survivor and founder of the Shoopy Scramble Charity Golf Tournament, presented a generous donation in the amount of $31,783.27 to the Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center.

Shoopman tells us, "My goal with my Shoopy Scramble was, as a born and raised resident in the sun capital of the world, how could I not know what a melanoma looked like. So in my mind, if I didn't know, who else doesn't know. And I thought, I have a great tool with Desert Willow Resort where I work to spread awareness because every single golfer is going out into the sun and they need to be educated. So my passion came from me surviving, but more importantly to give back to the community."

The Shoopy Scramble Charity donated $12,000 more than the year before but according to Shoopman, that's not enough, "In my mind, everyone should get a free skin cancer screening and maybe one day our charity can provide that."

Since 2013, 750 people have been screened at Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center's annual FREE skin cancer screenings - made possible through generous donations from the Shoopy Scramble Charity Golf Tournament.



Mr. Shoopman presented a check to the Cancer Center that will help fund next year's screenings, along with free lectures the Center provides throughout the month of May - known nationally as Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

To make donations or get information about the Shoopy Scramble, visit: shoopyscramble.org