Sheriff's Deputies Seek Public's Help in Solving 2015 Coachella Murder Case

Sheriff's deputies Friday renewed a call for help in solving the murder of a man shot to death outside a Coachella apartment complex.

Byron Sherley Sr., 28, was killed in the 50-900 block of Suncrest Street on May 31, 2015. Deputies responded at 11:13 that night to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found Sherley lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex. No other victims were located.

According to Deputy Armando Munoz, the department's Central Homicide Unit has worked since Sherley's death to solve the murder, but to date have not located any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Investigator Jose Vasquez at (760) 863-8990.