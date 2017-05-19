My Thai Athlete of the Year Nominees

Every Thursday, we have honored a local high school athlete as our My Thai Athlete of the Week but with only a few weeks left of school, it's time to find our My Thai Athlete of the Year. In no order, here are the four nominees:



Anthony Mantanona, Palm Desert Wrestling: The four-year high school wrestler didn't go a season without claiming an individual DVL title and a CIF-SS divisional crown. To go out with a bang, Mantanona finished his senior season undefeated and claimed the CIF state title. The state champ is headed to the University of Oklahoma to continue his decorated career.



Tatiana Martinez, Coachella Valley Softball: The four-year varsity letterman helped her softball team clinch part of the De Anza League title, which has not been done in 18 years. That's not the only history Martinez made as an Arab as she holds the schools record in hits. Martinez is headed to College of the Desert next fall to continue playing the game.



Charles Neal, Rancho Mirage Basketball: Throughout Neal’s high school basketball career, he totaled 2,004 points and averaged 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. Neal helped his team go undefeated in the De Anza League for the past 2 seasons. The basketball standout also garnered his second straight De Anza League MVP title. Not to mention racked up some nice dunks for the highlight reel.



Seline Schinke, Palm Desert Track & Field: Schinke has been re-writing the school's track and field record book since her sophomore year, her first season with the team. Schinke holds the schools long jump record at 18-2 and a quarter. The track star qualified for 7 CIF events this season. Schinke is going to UC-Riverside to pursue a heptathlon.



Now it's up to you to decide who our My Thai Athlete of the Year is. You can vote by going to KMIR.com, click on the sports tab, and scroll down to the bottom of the page to vote.



