Coachella Valley Powerball Winner Digs Deep to Claim $628,737 Prize

Buried deep in his pants pocket was a Powerball ticket that Christopher Loomis had temporarily forgotten he had. When he remembered, he was relaxing out on his patio by himself. He decided to pull out the ticket and check his sixQuick Pick numbers from the April 26 draw.

Story: Cathedral City Powerball Lottery Winner, Wins Big

“I about fell out of my chair. I sat there in disbelief!” Loomis recalled. No wonder! His ticket matched five of the six winning numbers. He’d just won $628,737 (before federal taxes). “I probably [checked] the numbers about 100 times to make sure I wasn’t crazy,” Loomis added with a laugh.

His winning numbers were 1-15-18-26 and 51. Had he matched the red Powerball number 26, he would have won the estimated $100 million jackpot. He had red Powerball number 3. “If I would have gotten that last number, they probably would have found me after a heart attack,” Loomis joked.

Riverside County’s latest California Lottery winner purchased his winning ticket at the Circle K, located at 35472 Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City. Loomis says he plans on putting away most of his winnings into his retirement account. “A little piece of mind going forward! Might also do a little remodeling of my house and go on a vacation with my sister.”

Powerball is a multistate game played in 44 states (plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands). Draw times are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:59 p.m. PST. Ticket sales are suspended from 7:00 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. the day of the draw. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased from any of the more than 22,000 California Lottery retailers or one of the more than 4,000 Lottery Lucky Retailers. Please visit the California Lottery’s Powerball site for more information on how to play.