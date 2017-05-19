Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Crash ID'd

A Minnesota woman who was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash was identified by the coroner.

Sim Khemphomma, 73, from Mountain Lake, Minnesota, was a passenger in a 2005 Nissan Sentra that overturned, and was pronounced dead at the scene, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

The crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. Friday on westbound I-10, east of Dillon Road, he said.

Thongginh Khemphomma, 51, from Laveen, Arizona, was behind the wheel and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries, according to Radford.

He had been driving with a suspended driver's license, according to jail records.

Following his release from the hospital, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and murder, among other possible charges.

He was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio where he remained without bail.

Radford said the driver allowed the Sentra to drift to the left side of the freeway and into the center divider, where it went over an embankment and overturned.

Details on the relationship between the driver and the passenger were not immediately available.