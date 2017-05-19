Felony Charges to be Filed Against Suspected DUI Driver in Fatal - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Felony Charges to be Filed Against Suspected DUI Driver in Fatal Coachella Crash

Coachella, CA -

Felony Charges are expected to be filed tomorrow against an Arizona man accused of driving under the influence and causing a freeway crash that killed a passenger. 

Thongginh Khemphomma, 51, from Laveen, Arizona, was arrested following the Friday morning crash that killed 73-year-old Sim Khemphomma of Mountain Lake, Minnesota. Authorities have not specified the relationship between the driver and victim.

Story: Suspect Wanted for Citibank Robbery in Beaumont

After being treated at Desert Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries, Khemphommahe was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI, according to jail records. Bail was set at $1 million.

Story: Murder, Kidnapping and Other Charges Filed in Palm Springs Senior's Stabbing

Khemphomma was behind the wheel of a 2005 Nissan Sentra that overturned about 7:20 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 10, east of Dillon Road, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

Radford said the driver allowed the Sentra to drift to the left side of the freeway and into the center divider, where it went over an embankment and overturned. Sim Khemphomma was pronounced dead at the scene, Radford said.

