Driver Whose Mom Killed in Crash Faces Murder, Vehicular Manslaughter, DUI Counts

Coachella, CA -

Murder, DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and other charges were filed today against an Arizona man accused causing a Coachella freeway
crash that killed his passenger.

Thonglinh Khemphomma, 51, of Laveen, Arizona, has been in custody since the Friday morning crash that killed 73-year-old Sim Khemphomma of Mountain Lake, Minnesota. Authorities have not specified the relationship between the driver and victim.

In addition to murder and vehicular manslaughter, the defendant faces two felony counts of DUI causing injury, a misdemeanor count of driving without a license and sentence-enhancing allegations of causing great bodily injury.

After being treated at Desert Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries, Khemphomma was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio, with bail set at $1 million.

Khemphomma was behind the wheel of a 2005 Nissan Sentra that overturned about 7:20 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 10, east of Dillon Road, said
California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

Radford said the driver allowed the Sentra to drift to the left side of the freeway and into the center divider, where it went over an embankment and overturned. His passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, Radford said.

