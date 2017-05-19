Coachella Rollover Crash Kills One, Seriously Injures Another

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a car overturned on the freeway in Coachella today, May 19th.

The crash was reported at 7:27 AM on westbound Interstate 10, east of Dillon Road, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

One occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene while a second was rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with serious injuries.

The California Highway Patrol has not reported any lane closures in connection with the crash.