New Details About Police Chase Suspect Jonathan Flora Emerge

No arrests have been made in the homicide investigation of an elderly man in Palm Springs. But yesterday Palm Springs police confirmed there is a link between the suspect in the police chase, Jonathan Flora, and the victim in Tuesday's homicide. Police are not saying what the connection is but neighbors and friends are.

We learned the victim is 76-year-old Henry Marshall. A close friend of his confirmed Marshall's identity. The family has been notified. KMIR News spoke to Marshall's sister. Neither the sister, best friend or neighbors were willing to go on camera. Some out of fear of Flora and others because of the ongoing investigation.

According to neighbors and the victims best friend, Flora and Marshall have lived together for quite some time. Flora was about 18 years old when he met Marshall. He was living in the home on and off while he was in and out of prison. Marshall allowed Flora to live there rent free. Flora did work around the house including trimming the hedges and doing household chores.

When Flora was in prison, Marshall often put money on his inmate account. When he came out of prison, Marshall gave him a place to stay and money for things that he needed. Neighbors say the two were just friends but Marshall's close friend told KMIR News there could have been more to the relationship. He said Flora knew how to get his way with older gay men and learned to do so at a very young age. He went as far as to say that Flora was just using Marshall for a place to stay and financial support. The friend said he believed Flora was sexually teasing Marshall. Allowing him to believe that there could be more than a friendship knowing all along there would not be. The friend said Marshall just wanted to help Flora.

