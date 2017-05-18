New Details About Police Chase Suspect Jonathan Flora Emerge

Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
The Time Warner/Spectrum call center in Palm Desert closed yesterday, leaving 200 employees without jobs, and without a notice.
Riverside County Sheriff's Department officers responded to a call regarding a man with a gun at 1:00 AM near the 44-000 block of Acacia Drive in Rancho Mirage.
