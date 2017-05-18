Murder, Kidnapping and Other Charges Filed in Palm Springs Senio - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Murder, Kidnapping and Other Charges Filed in Palm Springs Senior's Stabbing Death

Palm Springs, CA -

Murder and other charges were filed Monday against a man accused of fatally stabbing a senior citizen found dead in his Palm Springs home, which the defendant had burglarized about eight years ago, and leading police on a chase in the victim's car.

Jonathan Flora, 30, was slated to make his initial court appearance this afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Flora was arrested last Tuesday afternoon, hours after police discovered the body of 75-year-old Henry Marshall inside his home at 2290 Park Drive.

Flora is charged with one count of murder, with a sentence-enhancing knife-use allegation, along with one count of felony evading and four counts each of kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Court documents state that Flora was found in possession of Marshall's car, cell phone, driver's license and credit cards when he was arrested after leading Palm Springs police on a high-speed chase.

The defendant was also wearing bloodied clothes, had a ``significant cut on one finger'' and was in possession of a black glove, which matched a glove found inside Marshall's home, court papers allege.

Flora was previously convicted of burglarizing the Park Drive home in 2009, though police and prosecutors have not disclosed whether Marshall was the homeowner at that time.

Flora was spotted at 1:17 p.m. May 16 driving a vehicle on southbound Palm Canyon Drive with four passengers and refused to pull over, triggering a chase, police said.

Flora reached speeds of 90 mph on Palm Canyon before driving onto the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation, where the vehicle came to a rest near the trading post, police said.

Members of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians fully cooperated with the PSPD,  and all four occupants of the vehicle were detained. The passengers were released after being interviewed, and Flora was initially booked on suspicion of violating parole.

Along with the burglary conviction, Flora was convicted in 2012 of making criminal threats against a man identified only as ``Ivan Doe'' in court documents, which state that Flora threatened the victim with a ``fixed-blade knife.''

