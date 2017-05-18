Murder Charge to be Filed Against Parolee Suspected in Elderly Man's Stabbing Death & Police Chase

A parolee taken in custody following a high-speed police chase is facing murder and other charges in the stabbing death of a senior citizen found dead in his Palm Springs home, the District Attorney's Office confirmed Friday.

Prosecutors plan to file one count of murder, with a sentence-enhancing knife-use allegation, against Flora, along with one count of felony evading and four counts each of kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to D.A.'s spokesman John Hall.

Flora was arrested Tuesday afternoon, hours after police discovered the victim's body inside his home at 2290 Park Drive. His name -- and age -- were being withheld pending family notification.

Police have confirmed that Flora was convicted of burglarizing the Park Drive home in 2009, but have not disclosed any other details about a motive for the murder or connection between the suspect and the victim.

Flora was spotted at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday driving a vehicle on southbound Palm Canyon Drive with three passengers and refused to pull over, triggering a chase, police said.

Flora reached speeds of 90 mph on Palm Canyon before driving onto the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation, where the vehicle came to a rest near the trading post, police said.

Members of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians fully cooperated with the PSPD, and all four occupants of the vehicle were detained. The passengers were released after being interviewed, and Flora was initially booked on suspicion of violating parole.

Along with the burglary conviction, Flora was convicted in 2012 of making criminal threats against a man identified only as ``Ivan Doe'' in court documents, which state that Flora threatened the victim with a ``fixed-blade knife.''

Flora, who is being held without bail, is expected to be arraigned sometime next week.