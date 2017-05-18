Assault With a Deadly Weapon Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs

Last night, 5-17-17 at approximately 10:50 PM, PSPD patrol officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Avenida Olancha regarding a dispute. During this investigation, officers learned that the suspect and victim were in an argument and during the argument the suspect fired one round from a firearm in the close proximity of the victim. The victim was able to run from the location and call 911.

PSPD officers arrived on scene and eventually made contact with the suspect who remained on scene. The suspect was identified as Don Ferreira 7/23/1958 of Palm Springs.

Ferreira has been arrested and was booked into the Larry D Smith Correctional Facility on the following charges:

245(A)(2) FEL Assault w/deadly weapon/firearm $25000 BAIL

246.3(A) MISD Discharge firearm in negligent manner $25000 BAIL

PSPD officers routinely respond to firearm related calls. In this incident, knowing there was a firearm used and readily available, PSPD officers responded without hesitation to keep the community safe. We are thankful for the immediate and professional response of our officers who were able to remove a firearm and suspect involved in the negligent discharge of a firearm off the streets and that all parties involved are safe.